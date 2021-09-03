whitfield

PENDERGRASS - Larry A. Whitfield, 74, Pendergrass, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Born on April 23, 1947 in Gwinnett County, Mr. Whitfield was the son of the late Arthur and Ruby Coker Whitfield. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation, and was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Whitfield; and a sister, Linda Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ballew Whitfield, of the home; sons, Ken Crawford and Shayne (Misty) Crawford; daughter, Denise Shubert; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Jones officiating.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family request you please wear a mask to the visitation and the funeral.

