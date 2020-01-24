PENDERGRASS - Larry Alfred Roland “Poss” Brooks, 77, Pendergrass, entered into rest Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Mr. Brooks was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late John B. and Essie Irene Brooks, was a retired restaurant owner and of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brooks is preceded by a brother, John Robert Brooks.
Survivors include three daughters, Sunni “Sunshine” Brooks Ray and her husband Dan, McDonough, Kasey Brooks Brady and her husband Joseph, Chester, S.C., and Ashley Page Hulsey and her husband Doug, Jefferson; three sisters, Sue Holliman and Jackie Brooks, Pendergrass, and Regeana Thompson, Columbus: six grandchildren, Savannah Girard, Brooks Ray, Kinsey Goss, Jay Gaines, Drew Hulsey and Zack Hulsey; one great-grandchild, Chloe Girard; and one great-grandson on the way.
In accordance with Mr. Brooks wishes’, he was cremated.
Visitation: Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes, P.O. Box 1000, Stockbridge, Ga. 30281.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
