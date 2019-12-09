Larry Charles Savage passed away December 6, 2019.
Mr. Savage worked for Atlanta Gas Light for 42 years and retired in 2012. Mr. Savage was a life-long member of Statham Baptist Church and was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School in 1968.
Memorial service: Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Jack Thomas will officiate.
In leiu of flowers memorials maybe made to Come Alive Ministries, 127 W. Candler St., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
