Larry David Guest, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, due to cancer.
Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Larry managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his loving wife, whom he adored more than words can express, and close family that he loved with his whole heart.
One of seven, Larry was born in Brunswick to the late Melvin “Valco” Guest Sr. and Helen “Leona” Ferguson Guest.
He graduated from Athens High School in July 1966. After serving in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army as a Medical Corpsman that resulted in Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Expert (Rifle) he retired from active duty in 1972. Upon serving his country he went to work for Belk Department Stores where he worked his way up from a shoe salesman to store manager, all while attending the University of Georgia which he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1977.
While with Belk, Larry moved to Griffin, then to Kentucky where he opened several new Belk Stores throughout surrounding states. In the late 1980’s Larry moved back to Athens and took on a new challenge where he went to work for a poultry company, Seaboard Farms as sales manager. Always looking for an adventure he started the Shoe Revue, a women’s shoe store that he ran in addition to heavy travel with Seaboard. He opened two stores in Athens, one in Fayetteville, and one in Lawrenceville from 1983–1988. In 1991 he was recruited by Harrison Poultry in Bethlehem as sales manager, finally retiring in 2017 as vie-president of sales and marketing.
In 2003 Larry married On, the love of his life, someone that could finally keep up with his passion for always taking on a new project. Together they started the Thompson House and Gardens in Bogart, 9 Oaks Farm and the 2425 Warehouse in Monroe, beautiful and unique wedding and event venues.
Larry is survived by his wife, On Guest; two granddaughters, Brittany Guest and Michaela (Logan) Burgess; brother, Jackson “Jay” (Sara) Guest; two sisters, Sherry Ruff and Vickey (Martin) Gregory; was a father-figure to nieces, Athena Florendo-Paul (Dean), Kim (Stu) McGarity and Christy (Wendell) Smith; nephew, Terry Crowther; was a grandfather to great-niece, McKenzie Paul; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that all adored him.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his two sons, David Shane Guest (53 years) and Michael Shannon Guest (18 years); his brothers, Melvin “MV” Guest Jr. and Billy Joe Guest; and sister, Betty Jean Crowther.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel, with Dr. Stewart Simms officiating. The interment will be in the Winterville Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
