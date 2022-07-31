JEFFERSON - Larry Douglas “Butch” Hix, 73, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, July 29, 2022.
Mr. Hix was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late William D. Hix Sr. and the late Vannie Lee Freeman Hix. Mr. Hix was of the Baptist faith, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and a retired electrician. Mr. Hix was an avid Bulldawg fan and rang a bell outside his home on every score. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking as well. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hix is preceded by a son, Chad Hix; and brothers, Ted and Donald Hix.
Survivors include a loving family, wife, Joyce Ann Howington Hix, Jefferson; two daughters, Kelley Hardigree (Todd), Monroe, and Audrey Gutherie (Corey), Dawsonville; four grandchildren, Justin Hardigree, Brittany Halliday (Kile), Isabel Gutherie and Samuel Gutherie; sister, Peggy Hix, Jefferson and two sisters-in-law, Corien Hix, Hoschton, and Peggy L. Hix, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Todd Hardigree, Cory Gutherie, Justin Hardigree, Kile Halladay, Chris Holloway and Terry Hix.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Larry “Butch” Hix to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.st.jude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In