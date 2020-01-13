JEFFERSON - Larry Hanks Scott, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Mr. Scott was born in Memphis, Tennessee, a son of the late Arthur E. Scott and Jean Hanks Scott of Covington, Tenn., and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Mr. Scott was a successful small business owner having recently retired from his roofing contracting company, RTS Inc.
Survivors in addition to Mr. Scott’s mother, is his wife, Vivian Scott, Jefferson; son, Clay Scott and his wife Jaime, Hoschton; daughter, Laura Cuddeback and her husband David, Aurora, Colo.; two grandchildren, Bailey and Harper Scott; two brothers, Arthur Scott Jr., New Braunfels, Texas, and Mark Scott of Munford, Tenn.; two sisters, Ann Watson, Millington, Tenn., and Rose Scott Poteet, Charlotte, N.C.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Ray officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gainesville Aid Project, 2922 Antioch Church Rd., Gainesville, Ga. 30506 (An organization that assists those with disabilities or are elderly), or to the Bethany United Methodist Church Youth Group, 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In