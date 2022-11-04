JEFFERSON - Larry Herring, 78, Jefferson, entered Heaven’s gates Monday, October 31, 2022, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Born June 18, 1944, in Jacksonville, Florida, Larry was the son of the late Floyd and Nobie Truitt Herring and husband of the late Brenda Adams Herring. He was preceded in death by sister Joni Herring.
After serving in the Army, Larry returned home to Georgia where he met the love of his life, Bren, in 1970; they married in 1972. Larry had a love for CB and ham radios. He started his career as a salesman for Star Expansion Bolt Company in N.Y.; he was no stranger to what type of fastener needed to get the job done. Larry was a successful businessman, sportsman, mentor and teacher.
Larry was enlisted with the United States Army from 1965 - 1967. He received a National Defense Service Medal and Marksman (Rifle) during his service.
Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many. Larry lived life to the fullest and loved his children. He spent countless hours at ballparks watching them play.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Herring (Berkley), Jefferson; son, Kevin Herring (Traci), Asheboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Reagan, Bailey, Skyler, Emily, Graci, Michael-Shane and Will; sister, Regina Albritton (Mel), Clarksville, Tenn.; and his four-legged English Bulldog, Chunky.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned; the family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
