COMMERCE - Larry Hugh Hart, 74, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hart was born in Commerce to the late Hugh D. and Louise Pace Hart. Mr. Hart was retired as a motor assembler from Baldor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hart was also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Larry Hart.
Mr. Hart is survived by his wife, Hilda Long Hart, Commerce; two grandchildren, Kristopher Hart (Katelyn) and Kassady Hart; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Raeleigh and Lylah; brother, Danny Hart, Royston; and sisters, Carole Wilkes, Jefferson, and Peggy Evans, Rome.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Gary Davis officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
