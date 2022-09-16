DANIELSVILLE - Larry Jack Grogan, 78, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Born on December 29, 1943 in Atlanta, Mr. Grogan was the son of the late Jack William and Clarice Anglin Grogan. He was a mechanic with General Motors for 33 years, owner of Grogan’s Transmission, member of United Auto Workers and a member of Crossroads Church of God.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sara Hicks Grogan; sons, Larry Steve Grogan and Miles N. (Lisa) Grogan; daughter, Stephanie (Jason) Middlebrooks; brothers, Bill Grogan, Wade Grogan and Marty Grogan; sisters, Jan Fisher, Caryl Brown and Meg Carter; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Crossroads Church of God with the Rev. Gary Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
