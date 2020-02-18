GILLSVILLE - Larry Joe Hopper, Gillsville, passed away February 12, 2020.
Survivors include his mother, Ora Bell Hopper; two daughters, Monica Silbey and Kim Warrick, both of Athens; brothers, Kenneth Hopper and Michael Hopper; sisters, Barbara Massey and Linda Featherly; four grandchildren, Brandon Esco, Jacob Esco, Haley Warrick and Will Warrick; great-grandchildren, Hunter Michael Esco and Scarlett Aurora Esco; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Saturday February 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Revs. Charles Crabbe and Tim House officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m.
Those wishing can donate to assist the family with expenses at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
