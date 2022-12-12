HOSCHTON - Larry Lee Beck, 76, Hoschton, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Larry was the son of the late Homer Lee and Amanda Loggins Beck. He was a member of The Center, formerly Center United Methodist Church. He was a founding member of the Braselton Rotary Club.
Larry traveled faster than the speed of sound (supersonic), he could swim a mile non-stop. He was on the Beta Club in high school and an FFA officer in 1960-64 at Jackson County High School. One of Larry's proudest achievements was being a starting player on the 1964 Jackson County High School State Championship Basketball Team. The next year he was a "walk-on" player for The University of Georgia Freshman Team. He always remained a loyal "Dawg" fan.
Larry received his undergraduate degree in Psychology from Georgia State University, was on the dean's list all four years, and received a Masters in Business Administration from Brenau University.
He served approximately five years in the United States Marine Corps as an aviator and was honorably discharged as Captain Beck. Larry started his professional life in management with E.I. Dupont and took advantage of an early retirement incentive program offered to middle managers in 1986 after 12 years of successful employment.
To be more in line with his aptitude he began a new career in sales and marketing by getting his Georgia Insurance license. Larry was very successful for the next five years, receiving many awards in the insurance business.
He and a doctor friend teamed up to buy a medical clinic in Athens where he managed the daily operations and expanded to two locations. His success and entrepreneur spirit allowed him to become a founding executive partner of a national mobile phone franchise company in the early days of cellular in the U.S.
In 2003 he got a Georgia Real Estate license and enjoyed great success as a realtor specializing in commercial and land sales. He remained very active in the real estate business the rest of his life. He often said the only regret he had about getting his realtor's license was that he didn't do it 10 years sooner.
He enjoyed the blessings of giving to those less fortunate. Larry loved his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and always wanted to make others smile. When asked, "how are you doing", he would most of the time say, "marvelous but I'll get better".
Survivors include his wife, Jean Watkins Beck; sons, Christopher Lee Beck and wife Ann, and Whitney Dustin Beck and wife Tracey; step-sons, Patrick James Conway and Ken Hales; step-daughter, Stacey Conway Witham; brother, Ronnie Neal Beck and wife Denise; twin sister, Shirley Ann Beck Watkins and husband Neal; grandchildren, Palmer Beck, Caitlin Beck, Hunter Beck, Cannon Beck, Dodge Beck, Caroline Hales, Ann Hales, Russ Hales and Dean Hales, step-grandchild, Jameson Witham; and a host of other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his step-son Bill Hales.
Funeral service: Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Blaine Spence will be officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
