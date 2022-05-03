DEWY ROSE - Larry Lee Kimbrough, 71, Dewy Rose, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Greensboro on June 6, 1950, he was one of five children of the late James Rosser Kimbrough and Golden Faye Patterson Kimbrough. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1968 and served his country in the United States Army.
His life’s work was spent in emergency medicine serving as a Registered Nurse and paramedic in Clarke, Madison, Newton and Jackson counties and emergency room nurse in Hall County.
Retiring to Linden, Tenn., he enjoyed hunting in the abundant hills and fishing on his beloved Tennessee River with his closest friends. In 2019, he and his wife purchased a second home in Dewy Rose so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kimbrough was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert “Bob” Kimbrough and Walter “Buddy” Kimbrough.
He is survived by his wife, Nata Kimbrough; daughter, Laney Kimbrough Partain (Gene); step-children, Ashley Wilson, Pepper Wilson (Todd) and Alleah Crawford (John); grandchildren, Ben Partain, Logan Partain, Hank Wilson, Levi Wilson, Allie Thomas (Levi), Rachel Morgan, Faylee Crawford and Jack Crawford; great-grandchild, Morgan Thomas; and siblings, Henrietta Redd (Jimmy) and Linda Morgan.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Jenkins officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Ga. 30604.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
