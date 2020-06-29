BRASELTON - Larry Leon Timms, 78, Braselton, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Larry loved to hunt and fish, was a member of Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy, and loved to take his family on vacations.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lois Timms; son, Donnie Timms, Braselton; daughter, Denise Sexton and husband Brian, Gainesville; brother, Terry Timms and wife Joanna, Bostwick; grandchildren, Faith Sexton and Bryson Sexton.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Weldon Timms, and mother, Nell Timms.
Graveside service: Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton, Ga. 30517. Bishop Jerry Gaddis and the Rev. Robert Gaddis will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made to Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In