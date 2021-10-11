DANIELSVILLE - Larry Rice Hanley, 73, Danielsville, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hanley was born in Commerce to the late Spurgeon and Edith Rice Hanley. Mr. Hanley was retired from Country Boys Gas.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hanley was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Wallace Hanley; and sister, Janice Drake.
Mr. Hanley is survived by his wife, Willovena Bond Hanley, Danielsville; sons, Jeremy Hanley, Danielsville and Wesley Hanley, Commerce; grandchildren, Casey, Colin, Alayna, Jacob and Breanna; and great-grandson, Lincoln.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Wendell Hanley officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
