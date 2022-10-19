ROYSTON - Larry Seth Smith, 31, Royston, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Smith was born in Athens, on October 28, 1990, son of Lisa Bragg Smith of Royston, and David Smith of Mills River, N.C. He was a lineman having worked for Dobb’s Cable Company and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Hunter Smith (Heather), Royston, and Cole Smith, Royston; and grandmothers, Linda Bragg and Betty Smith, both of Royston.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Cheek officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
