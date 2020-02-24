HOSCHTON - Larry Thomas McCall, 76, Hoschton, entered into his eternal home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, surrounded by his family and friends.
He graduated from Madison County High School, attended Young Harris College; Technical School at Lowry Air Force Base, Colorado, serving the Air Force in Colorado, Texas, California and King Salmon, Alaska (1967-1971). Larry dedicated 40 years with Sears serving Athens, Buckhead, S.E. Region and Augusta. He retired in Augusta as general manager. The love and respect he earned from his staff and employees paid homage to his legacy of helping others grow and learn. "Doing good work is one thing. Helping your team do their best work is something else entirely." Larry was a true testament to this statement not only in the workplace, but in his community, his church, and most of all in his home.
Larry was born on March 3, 1943 in Lavonia to the late Thomas Daniel McCall and Mary Faith Sanders McCall. He was a member and a trustee of the Center United Methodist Church, Hoschton. Charm and Larry have retired in the Braselton/Hoschton, Jackson County area.
Survivors include his wife, Charm Downs McCall; children include, Matthew McCall and wife Amanda, Travis Martin and wife Kelley, and James Martin and wife Merri; grandchildren include, Allen Henderson, Bailey Martin, Cameron Martin, Caleb Martin, Mason Martin and Brandon Martin.
The family would like to thank the NE Georgia Medical Center Braselton Hospice Care, Becky Manner (LPN Nurse) and Joan Bennett for always giving such good care not only to Larry, but to the family through this time. We thank this wonderful community of friends who overwhelmed us with their kindness and love.
Please join us in the celebration of Larry Thomas McCall's life at Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. The family welcomes visitors on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 until 1:45 p.m. with refreshments provided by Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). The celebration service, led by Pastor Blane Spence, CUMC and music by Renee and Larry Bullard will start at 2 p.m. with United States Air Force military honors. Graveside will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Piedmont CASA, Inc., 163 Martin Luther King Drive, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In