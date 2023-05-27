JEFFERSON - Larry Vance “Van” Bullock Jr., 53, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, May 26, 2023.
Mr. Bullock was born in Athens, the son of the late Larry Vance Bullock Sr. and Jean Jackson Bullock. Mr. Bullock was a retired lineman with Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, a member of the Unity Masonic Lodge and a member of Bethany Methodist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Jackson Bullock; a daughter, Amy Bullock, Atlanta; son, Larry Vance “Tripp” Bullock III, Jefferson; sister, Michelle Bullock Reece (Jay), Ellijay; niece, E.B. Cole (Shane); and nephews, Trey Reece (Morgan) and Colby Reece.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 4 p.m. from the Bethany Methodist Church with the Reverend Johnny Ray officiating Burial will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tripp Bullock, Don Elrod, Brian Jackson, Kipp Jackson, Benji Free, Gus Cooper and Keith Gilbert.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Van Bullock to the Bethany Methodist Church Renewal Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In