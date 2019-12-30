DANIELSVILLE - Larry Wayne Holloway, 65, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Holloway was born in Greenwood, S.C. on July 27, 1954, son of Dupree Holloway and the late Vivian McElroy Lawson. He was a machine operator having worked at Eaton Corporation and was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janie Bratcher Holloway; granddaughter, Kelsey Walton; brothers, Broden Holloway and Jim Holloway; and sister, Zell Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Flame Evans Holloway; daughters, Maranda Sailors, Danielsville, Alisha Walton, Danielsville, and Jodie (Jeremy) Shepherd, Danielsville; six grandchildren; father and step-mother, Dupree and Arah Holloway, Greenwood, S.C.; step-father, Bobby Lawson, Greenwood, S.C.; brothers, J.T. Holloway, Greenwood, S.C., J.R. (Millie) Holloway, Gilbert, S.C., Rick (Cathy) Elgin, Kings Mountain, N.C., and Junior (Tommie) Holloway, Danielsville; sisters, Louise (David) Fernandez, Greenwood, S.C., and Alice Neal, Lowell, N.C.; and half-brother, Lonnie Holloway, Greenwood, S.C.
Celebration of life: Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh Davison officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 2, 2020 immediately following the service at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
