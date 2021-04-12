JEFFERSON - Larry Wilson, 71, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Mr. Wilson was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Otis Mitchell Wilson and the late Jesse White Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a retired commercial plumber and enjoyed hunting, fishing and horseback riding. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson is preceded by brothers, James, Harold and John Wilson; and grandsons, Adam and Dakota Wilson.
Survivors include his wife, Miriam Gerstner Wilson, Jefferson; three daughters, Wanda Walters and her husband James, Commerce, Melissa Sims and her husband John, Danielsville, and Deangela Gresham, Lawrenceville; two sons, William Wilson and his wife Sharon, Commerce, and Larry Christopher Wilson, Crawford; two sisters, Guynelle McAllister, Braselton, and Betty Jo Latham, Braselton; two brothers, Charles Wilson, Suwanee, and Steve Wilson, Suwanee; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild also survive.
Graveside funeral service: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Scotty Wilson officiating. Honored as pallbearers are Betty Jo Wilson, Austin Wilson, Reed McAllister, Jeff McAllister, Wesley Wilson and Johnny Holcomb.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606 or www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
