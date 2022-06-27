ALBANY - Larry Wood, 79, Albany, entered rest Friday, June 24, 2022.
Mr. Wood was born in Jefferson, a son of the late James Frank and Reba Huntsinger Wood. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood is preceded by a sister, Kay Underwood; a brother, James Wood; and grandson, Seth Wood.
Larry Wood is known as “Red” to his family and friends in Jefferson, and became “Woody” to the rest of the world. He played football for the Jefferson Dragons and graduated in 1961. Upon graduation, he left Jackson County to join the United States Navy. He retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1986 and settled in Albany where he completed 20 years in civil service at Marine Corps Logistics Base, retiring in 2006.
Larry loved his family and friends, the Navy, golfing, racing, entertaining by his pool and Christmas. He was generous, feisty, sassy, funny and proud. He could get you riled up, shake a fist at you and then share one of his silly euphemisms that would send you into a chuckle. He would top it off with a smile that would light up any room and make you forget what you were annoyed about.
He lived large, loved fiercely and worked hard. He fought valiantly through several complicated health issues over the last six years. During Larry’s final days, he remained generous, feisty, sassy and funny by giving those close to him the gift of laughter and peace.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Scott Wood, Middleburg, Florida, and John Frank Wood, Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter, Dena Wood McElhannon, wife of Jonathan, Winder; sister, Judy Tate, Jefferson; three grandchildren, Sara, Hamilton and Josephine; girlfriend, Becky Webster, Albany; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30506 or at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
