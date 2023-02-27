COMER - Laura Ann Galloway Kump, 61, Comer, went to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
She was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1961, in Athens, to the late Edwin “Eddie” Ray Galloway and Lula Ophelia Janes Galloway. Laura grew up in the Sanford community of Madison County and attended school in Ila, then Danielsville, where she was a 1979 graduate of Madison County High School. She received an Associate's degree in nursing from Macon College in 1995.
Laura married her high school sweetheart and followed him to California, then North Carolina, and finally back to Georgia, during his service in the United States Air Force. She fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a nurse, first as an LPN and then later as an RN, while raising and nurturing her family in central Georgia. She devoted most of her nursing career caring for the elderly, which was her heart and a special gift.
She was an avid reader, especially fond of Louis L’Amour and Clive Cussler stories. She enjoyed fishing and going to events involving her two children; band and sports. She loved comedies on television and in the movies. Laura’s favorite music ranged from soft rock such as Bread and the Carpenters, when she was younger, to bluegrass and gospel.
She was raised Southern Baptist. In her youth she played the piano and organ, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She had been unable to attend church in some time because of her slow decline with dementia, but she trusted in the resurrection and victory found through the sacrifice of our savior, Jesus Christ.
Laura joined her dear mother, who passed on the same day, as they entered glory together to meet their beloved family members that had gone before them.
Laura is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kirby Kae Kump Jr; daughter, Keely Miranda Hildebrand (Justin), McCook, Neb.; son, Kirby Kale Kump (Tabitha), Macon; brother, E. Ray Galloway Jr. (Barbara), Leesburg, Ala.; and grandchildren, Genevieve, Eric and Julieanna Hildebrand, and Oliver Jones, and Sawyer Kump.
The family will have a private graveside service, without public visitation, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Athens.
The family greatly appreciates the caregivers, CNAs, nurses and doctors of Bridgeway Hospice service, and all others; a special thank you to good friends Denise and Tim Collins and Cheryl Minyard who sat with her during errands run by her husband.
The family also expresses their gratitude to Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville for handling the arrangements.
