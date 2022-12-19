BOWMAN - Laura Barbara “Bobbie” Lester Smith Rice, 86, East Railroad Street, Bowman, entered into rest on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Rice was born in the Nickville community of Elbert County on November 19, 1936, the third of six children of the late Henry Lee Lester and Mamie Lou Seymour Lester. She was a graduate of Bowman High School and furthered her education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Bobbie was of the Baptist faith and a former member of the Elbert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Pink Ladies. She was an avid traveler and was passionate about working in her vegetable and flower gardens.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Rose Smith Todd; husbands, Hugh Alexander Smith Sr. and Ralph Carlis Rice Jr.; and siblings, Bill and Betty Lester, Betty and Hoyt Carey and Larry Lester.
Survivors include her son, Hugh A. Smith Jr., Bowman; son-in-law, Ricky Todd, Elberton; sons, Randy and Carol Rice, Elberton, and Brannon and Kelli Rice, Spartanburg, S.C.; daughter, Cindy and Terry Pless, Elberton; siblings, Nanci and Buddy Ruff and Morris and Linda Lester, all of Dewy Rose; grandchildren, Jandi Todd and Roy Herbert, Cody Pless, Carley and Reid Holland, Trevan Rice, McKae Rice, Brady Rice and LaCree Rice; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the memorial chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Purvis officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park with Greg Ruff, Brad Ruff, Bentley Ruff, Kyle Ruff, Stuart Lester and Paul Lester honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Laura Barbara “Bobbie” Lester Smith Rice. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
