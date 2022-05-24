Laura Jackson Wilson, 96, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Manor Lake Assisted Living.
A native of Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late John Howard and Eunice Tabor Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hubert E. Wilson; her daughter, Geri Wilson Austin; and her brother, Howard Tabor Jackson (Jean).
Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of Wilkes County High School, Tignall; Anderson College; and Crawford W. Long Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Wilson enjoyed many years of active service in her nursing career. She had experience in acute care nursing and in public health, but her greatest interest was in surgery. She retired from St. Mary’s Hospital after 26 years as Director of the Operating Room-Recovery Room.
When her daughters were in school, she served as a Girl Scout leader. She was active in her professional organizations while working, the American Legion and Elks Auxiliaries and the local mall walker group. She was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church, Senior Co-ed Sunday School class and the “Young at Heart,” senior organization. She enjoyed Bible studies through the Women’s Ministry of her church and Precept online/home study programs.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Cathi Nix, (James), Hull; grandsons, Brandon Jones (Jennifer), Knoxville, Tenn., and Jeffrey Nix (Nicole), Pendergrass; granddaughter, Laurie Beth Nix Ring (Jason), Hull; and great-grandchildren, Alayna and Chase Jones, Powells Point, N.C., Rosalie and Jacob Ducharme, Knoxville, TNenn., Braxton and Adalyn Ring, Hull; and Corbin and Kaleb Nix, Pendergrass.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Dr. Stewart Simms officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be nephews, Bobby Jackson, Pat Jackson, Mike Jackson, Tim Jackson, Casey Jackson and friend, Albert Van Helden.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to either Beech Haven Baptist Church, 2390 West Broad Street, Athens, Ga. 30606, Clark’s Station Baptist Church, 440 Clark’s Station Road, Tignall, Ga. 30668 or a charity of your choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
