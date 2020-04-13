WINDER - Laura K. Leaderbrand Fulton, 56, Winder, passed away in her home Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was a native of Kincaid, Ill. Laura had a degree in cosmetology, food handling and insurance and was most recently an insurance broker for Alf Insurance Agency.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Howard Leaderbrand.
Laura is survived by her fiancé, Pat Watson, Winder, also a native of Kincaid; her son, Derek Fulton (Briana), Pawnee, Ill.; her father, Harold Leaderbrand, Kincaid, Ill.; two brothers, Terry Leaderbrand (Trish) of The Villages, Fla. and Michael Leaderbrand, Shelbyville, Ill.; two sisters, Darla Pieper (Tim) and Christy Nelson (Ron), both of Kincaid, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Ethan Fulton and Madison, Gianna and Roman Fugnitti.
Services will be held at Masterson's Funeral Home in Kincaid, Ill., following graveside services at Glenhaven Cemetery.
There will be a celebration of life held at The Kincaid Baptist Church at a later date.
