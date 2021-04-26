Laurel I. Marsh, formerly of Rochester, N.Y. and Sebring, Fla., passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
She was preceded by her parents, Inez and Floyd R. Thompson; her husband, Chester; two brothers, Lowell and Lon; her daughter, Laurel Slye; and grandchildren Meredith Morton and Thomas R. Morton.
Her greatest joy in life was her family and friends and gardening. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Barbara) Morton, Winder, and Charles D. Morton, Auburn; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Inurnment is being planned at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Smith Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In