CARNESVILLE - Lauren Nicole Caudell, 32, Carnesville, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Ms. Caudell was born on June 24, 1989 in Hall County to Eddie Eugene and Melinder Pruitt Caudell, Carnesville. Lauren reunited with her father, Eddie the day after he went to his Heavenly home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Steve Pruitt; paternal grandfather, Bruce Caudell; and her grandfather, "Papa Curtis".
She was a member of The Torch Worship Center. Lauren had 32 years of fun in her life, she enjoyed going daily to AVITA to see her friends. Lauren also loved to participate in the Tim Tebow Proms. She especially enjoyed the holidays with her family and going to the beach. She especially loved her baby dolls. Lauren loved everyone and never met a stranger.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Clint Caudell, Carnesville; sister, Hannah Caudell, Carnesville; maternal grandmother, Glenda Pruitt, Carnesville; paternal grandmother, Patricia Thomason, Carnesville; uncle, Trent Thomason, Toccoa; and many friends.
A Joint Funeral Service will be held for Lauren and Eddie at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Mike Wilson, Pastor Mike Franklin, and Denise Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In