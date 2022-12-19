GAINESVILLE — Laurence “Larry” Preston Avants, 82, of Gainesville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Larry was born on October 13, 1940, in Orange, Calif., to the late Tanas Malvin Avants and Janice Preston. Larry was a teacher and had earned Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education from California State University and a Master of Arts Degree in Special Education from Azusa Pacific University. After retirement, Larry became a bus driver for the Barrow County School System. Along with being a member of Calvary Chapel, he loved Bible study. Larry was a sports lover and had played minor league baseball for the Dodgers. He was also a guitarist and had a love for music.
Along with Larry’s parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Sheets Avants. Larry is survived by his six sons: Gary Avants (Laura) of Menifee, Calif., Ronald Avants (Kaysi) of Moreno Valley, Calif., James Howard of Gainesville, Gerry Howard of Gainesville, Joe Howard of Bullhead City, Ark., and David Felt of Winder; four daughters: Melinda Hunsicker of Nuevo, Calif., Trish Redfern (Tom) of Buford, Leila Tyner (Jeff) of Gainesville, and Brittany Howard of Surprise, Ark.; brother Dan Avants (Kathy) of Yorba Linda, Calif.; three sisters: Suzanne Gilbert of Clovis, Calif., Yvonne Bon of Los Angeles, Calif., and Tami Avants of Chattanooga, Tenn; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy SE, Winder, GA.
Funeral service: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with Pastor Mark Byrd officiating. The burial will immediately follow the funeral service in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the Golden Rule Hospice.
