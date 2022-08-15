COMMERCE - Laurie Lynn Bradberry, 56, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Born in Decatur, she was a daughter of the late William L. Doolittle and Julia Merle Martin Doolittle. Mrs. Bradberry retired from the Roystonian Restaurant after more than 20 years of employment with her one of a kind boss and friend, Jennifer Stoyle. She loved her puppies, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Alan Bradberry; sister, Lisa Shrout; and niece, Wilma Samples.
Survivors include her son, Chris Bradberry; three siblings, William Doolittle, Teresa Samples and Michael Doolittle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at the Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
