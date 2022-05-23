JEFFERSON - Lavenia Wier Hall, 96, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022.
Mrs. Hall was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late HTC Wier and the late Nina Eckles Wier. Mrs. Hall was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she taught kindergarden Sunday School for 16 years, was membership secretary for 48 years, was a member of the choir, was a active Sunshine Lady who would send hundreds of cards to members of the community on many occasions. Upon graduating from Martin Institute in 1944 she worked in the mail order department of Sears for 17 years before joining her husband in military life and living in various places where he was assigned.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall is preceded by her husband Tile O. Hall; brothers, Alfred and Paul Wier; and sisters, Irene Howington and Ellie Harper.
Survivors include a sister, Carolyn Thurmond (Claudius), Jefferson; brother, Gilbert Wier (Martha Sue), Jefferson; special niece, Nina Harper; and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews survive as well.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Larissa Parker and Dugar Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Wayne Wier, William Howington, Gene Harper, Danny Wier, David Wier, Dwight Wier, Phil Thurmond, and Doug Thurmond. Gentlemen honored as honorary pallbearers are Caleb, Cain, Cam, Cason, Tanner and Tyson Thurmond, Andrew Harper and Chesley and Jesse Wier.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In