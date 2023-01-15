WINDER - LaVerne Jones Harwell, 96, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Miss LaVerne was deeply loved and respected by her husband, children and grandchildren. She and her husband, “Red” celebrated 72 years of marriage working side-by-side for 20 years managing Harwell Aero Service.
Miss Laverne had a great appreciation for nature and never failed to notice beautiful flowers, colorful leaves and was always grateful for rain that helped it all grow. In retirement, Miss Laverne enjoyed gardening, fall trips to Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Highlands, N.C., and spending time with family and friends. She loved her church family at Union Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for 55 years. She found great joy in teaching her young adult Sunday school class.
Miss Laverne loved God, her family, friends and neighbors. She was like sunshine, bringing light everywhere she went and always aware of people and their needs. At the age of 95 she could be found driving her golf cart and giving out treats to her furry neighbor friends.
Most of all, Miss LaVerne would want you to know she loved Jesus and wanted everyone else to know His love, too.
Mrs. Harwell is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin “Red” Harwell; son, Gene Harwell; parents, Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Jones; siblings, Thomas Jones, Beecher Jones, Aretha Ann Keesey and Gilbert Jones; son-in-law, Kerry Lipscomb; and daughter-in-law, Diane Harwell.
Mrs. Harwell is survived by her children, Douglas (Janie) Harwell, Winder, Alice Lipscomb, Winder, and David (Diane) Harwell, Williamson; a special sister-in-law, Jane Jones; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, January 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at the Ila Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 16, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Union Baptist Church, 534 Rockwell Church Road N.E., Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
