Lawrence Edward Browning, 67, born August 30, 1955, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
A native of Madison County and resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Horace Millard and Lillie Ruth Strickland-Browning. He was a business owner since 1978.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia Ann Browning; and his brother, Clarence Millard "Sonny" Browning.
Survivors include his spouse, Brenda Thomas; two sons and spouses, Quentin Dean and Brandy Browning, Eric Scott and Cindy Browning; a step-son and spouse, Joseph E. and Monica Thomas; one daughter and spouse, Hannah Dawn and Joshua Johnson; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Caleb, Alexis, Nathan and Elyssa; three brothers and spouses, Vernon Alton and Clara Browning, James Darrell and Lorrie Browning and Robert Anthony and Susan Browning; one sister, Deborah Joyce Browning; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Browning did not want any memorial services. He will be cremated.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hannah Johnson, Piedmont Home Health, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Fresenius Medical Care, and Trademark Transportation for their loving care and concern during Mr. Browning’s extended illness.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
