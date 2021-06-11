MAYSVILLE - Lawrence Edward Ward, 60, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Born on July 11, 1960 in Commerce, Mr. Ward was the son of the late L.B. and MaeBelle Morris Ward. He was a construction worker and of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by brothers, William Ward and Louis Ward.
Survivors include a very special friend, Debbie Hollis; sons, Benji (Amy) Ward, Carnesville, and Troy Ward, Gillsville; sisters, Francis Skelton, Jimmie Lou Brown, Shriley James, Brenda Allison, Ann Echols, Peggy Jo Boisclair, Vickey English and Judy Baird; and eight grandsons.
Memorial service: Monday, June 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 14, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
