Lawrence Homer Chasteen Jr., 78, cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born in Oglethorpe County, he was a son of the late Lawrence Homer Chasteen Sr. and Evelyn Wheless Chasteen. Mr. Chasteen was a talented musician and pianist and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Atlanta. He enjoyed fishing, was a talented carpenter and most importantly, he loved his family and his grandchildren. Mr. Chasteen was a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Chasteen Carr; and his brother, Larry Chasteen.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Chasteen; three children, Donna Chasteen Arrowood (Todd), Tim Chasteen and Chris Chasteen (Reshell); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Graveside service: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Roland Arrowood and Rick Lewis officiating. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, a brief visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Week of June 28-July 4

