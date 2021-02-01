PENDERGRASS - Lawrence Lamar Page, 85, Pendergrass, entered into rest Monday, February 1, 2021.
Mr. Page was born in Forsyth County, the son of the late Willie and Lois McGehee Page. Mr. Page was a manger at Wayne Farms in Pendergrass and a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Page, Pendergrass; daughter, Dana and her husband Ryan Maysonet, Maysville; son, Jason and his wife Jessica Pipes, Pendergrass; two granddaughters, Presley Maysonet and Katie Pipes; sisters and brothers, Elizabeth Wofford, Cumming, Marilyn Davis, Gainesville, Janie Peck, Gainesville, Blair and his wife Teresa Page, Baldwin, Alan and his wife Susan Page, Gainesville, and Billy and his wife Cathi Page, Gainesville, also survives.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. from Pond Fork Baptist Church, Pendergrass, with the Reverends Johnny Knight and Scott Lance officiating with burial to follow in Pond Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Those attending should maintain safe social distancing and wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
