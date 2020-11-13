BETHLEHEM - Lawrence Peppers, 79, Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born August 15, 1941 to the late J. W. and Orene Shoemake Peppers. Mr. Peppers was preceded by his wife, Muraline Thomas Peppers, on January 17, 2012. He was also preceded by brothers, Willie Joe Peppers, Jerry Peppers and Guy Peppers. Mr. Peppers was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was a retiree of Johns-Manville.
Surviving are children, Eddie (Cindy) Peppers of Bethlehem, Cathy (Greg) Wright, Statham, and Ricky Lee Peppers, Bethlehem; brothers and sisters, James Peppers, Bethlehem, Charlie Peppers and Faye Day, both of Auburn, Diane Cronic, Winder, and Ivey Peppers, Loganville; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darryl Gilmer officiating. Interment will be in Carter Hill Christian Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
