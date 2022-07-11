Layne Adams, 93, Jackson County, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022, with family by his side.

He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He was a very talented craftsman, a hard worker and loved fixing things.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Brett Adams; his second wife, Carole Graham Adams; son, Mike Adams; daughter, Cheryl Hargooa; son-in-law, Andrew Hargooa; and grandson, Levi Adams.

He is survived by his children, Levi (Tammy) Adams, Heath (Becky) Adams, Sharon Adams, David (Lori) Nichols and Ted (CJ) Nichols; grandchildren, Victoria Kubasta, Jared Jackson, Logan Jackson, Haley (Phillip) Wall, Carole (Rick) Martin, Tessa (Corey) Barrs, Hannah (Amanda) Nichols, Megan Jones, Trevor, and Autumn Parham, Amanda (Danny) Sandifer, Marie Wall, Andrew, Zachary, and Chad Adams; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, 6825 Jefferson Rd., Commerce, Georgia.

The family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.