Layne Adams, 93, Jackson County, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022, with family by his side.
He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He was a very talented craftsman, a hard worker and loved fixing things.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Brett Adams; his second wife, Carole Graham Adams; son, Mike Adams; daughter, Cheryl Hargooa; son-in-law, Andrew Hargooa; and grandson, Levi Adams.
He is survived by his children, Levi (Tammy) Adams, Heath (Becky) Adams, Sharon Adams, David (Lori) Nichols and Ted (CJ) Nichols; grandchildren, Victoria Kubasta, Jared Jackson, Logan Jackson, Haley (Phillip) Wall, Carole (Rick) Martin, Tessa (Corey) Barrs, Hannah (Amanda) Nichols, Megan Jones, Trevor, and Autumn Parham, Amanda (Danny) Sandifer, Marie Wall, Andrew, Zachary, and Chad Adams; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, 6825 Jefferson Rd., Commerce, Georgia.
The family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
