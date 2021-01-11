Lee Edwin Hollan, 74, Jefferson, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, much loved father, stepfather, grandfather and friend left this earth on Saturday January 9, 2021, for his place in heaven.
Lee known to his loved ones by many names: The Colonel, Colonel Teddy Lee Jackson, Teddy, Skippy and many others, lived his life large.
Lee was an Army veteran of the Vietnam war. Lee enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, Braves baseball and a cold bottle of Budweiser beer.
He was loved and will be missed by his wife, Sharon Hollan; his sister, Vicky (John) Tate; his brothers, Larry (Kathy) and James (Monica) Hollan; his children, Steve (Julie) and Barry (Jacque) Hollan; his step-children of 43 years, Vickie (Rick) Cooper, Fred (Shelly) Morris, Brian (Cherrise) Harris and Pam Bailey; his grandchildren, Aimee, Stacie, Spencer, Brittany, Ashley, Nikelle, Madeline, Brooke, Sydney, Dakota, Kaitlyn, Raquel, Olivia, Shae, Brody and Dalton; his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jesse and Arrington; and his dog, Goofy.
A memorial fund has been established in Lee’s memory.
