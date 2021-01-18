WINDER - Lee Moore, 89, Winder, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Lee was born November 2, 1931 in Mineral Bluff to the late Roy and Lester Holifield Moore. He was preceded by his wife, Pauline Mull Moore on October 4, 2020; and a brother, Charles Moore.
Mr. Moore was a retired manager with Avon Residential Construction and was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church. Throughout his life, he had a profound love for his horses. Mr. Moore was a proud United States Army Veteran.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Brenda Moore; granddaughter and husband, Calli and Luke Jones, all of Winder; siblings, Magdalene Nunnally, Wickliffe, Ohio, Junior Moore, Harold Moore and Jarrell Moore, all of Mineral Bluff.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 6591 Loving Road, Morganton, Georgia 30560 with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge o arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In