BRASELTON - Lee Roy Sherrell Jr., age 80, died peacefully in his home in Braselton, on the evening of Friday, October 30, 2020, of natural causes. He was surrounded by his wife, daughter, son, and granddaughter.
Lee Roy Sherrell Jr. was born on November 4, 1939 in Gurnsey, Wyoming. He was the fourth child, and the third son to Margrite (Maggie) Huston Sherrell and Lee Roy Sherrell Sr. In 1957, he graduated from Torrington High School in Torrington, Wyoming. He went on to join the U.S. Navy in 1958, where he served 20 years, and rose to the rank of Master Petty Chief Officer in the CTCM division (Cryptologic Technology Maintenance), prior to retiring from service.
He met Donna Arlene Beard at a Halloween party on an amazing night in 1959. They fell in love and got married October 28, 1961. They had two children, Eden Dianna Sherrell and Lee Roy Sherrell III. In 1984, they moved to Buford from Gering, Nebraska where he went on to work for Unisys and retired.
Whether the Navy took him to places such as San Juan, Puerto Rico, Okinawa, Japan, or just going on vacation with his grandchildren, he was always full of adventure and held laughter in his eyes. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren discovering the new world that surrounded them.
Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Margrite (Maggie) Huston Sherrell; his father, Lee Roy Sherrell Sr.; his sisters, Leota Mae Brockman and Neila Elizabeth (Betty) Morris; his brothers, George Wightman and John Wightman; and great- grandson, Gabriel Lee Xavier (Xae) Escamilla.
Lee is lovingly remembered by his wife, Donna Arlene Sherrell; son, Lee Roy Sherrell III and spouse Judy Ann Sherrell, grandson Paul Allen Kemp and spouse Kimberly Dawn Kemp, granddaughter Leona Marguerite Garcia, and great-grandchildren Jacob Allen, Tyler Matthew, and Hunter Douglas Kemp, Pierrer Alxandra Grantham, Echo Evelina Ula and Ealaigh Enos Alastar Garcia; daughter, Eden Dianna Williamson, granddaughter Elizabeth Naomi Crum and spouse Jesse Michael Crum, grandson Gabriel Lee Escamilla Jr. and spouse Ina Escamilla, grandson Alex Escamilla and girlfriend Samantha Mikel, and great-grandchildren Madison Leigh and Emily Alaina Crum, Serenity Aniana-Ina Escamilla, Mason Alexander Escamilla, Saria Winter Zelda Mikel and Abraham Lee Escamilla.
Inurnment: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
