Lee Thomas Brewton, 42, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Lee was born in Houston, Texas on April 26, 1980.
Lee began his plumbing career at the age of 18 and has been hailed by those who worked with him as one of the most talented in the field. He took pride in every job and his work spoke for itself.
He had a passion for the great outdoors, you could find him any day or season enjoying nature by hiking trails or more likely, creating his own path through the dense forest. He spent a lot of free time lifting weights and studying about nutrition. Lee had a knack for making friends. His larger than life personality, never went unnoticed and will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his parents, mother, Jeanenne Brewton; father, Harold Brewton; his beloved son, Tristan; brother, Joe Brewton and his wife, Amy; niece and nephew, Henley and Joseph Brewton; and sister, Rebekah Dame and her husband, Aaron.
Funeral service: Saturday February 4, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Brewton family.
