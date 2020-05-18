JEFFERSON - Leeroy Crane, 70, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Mr. Crane was born in Commerce, a son to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ollie and Jimmie Lou Garrison Crane. Mr. Crane co-owned A and A Battery in Gainesville and was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Crane, Jefferson; daughter, Wendy Taylor and her husband Michael, Jefferson; brothers, Marvin Crane and his wife Mildred, Gene Crane and his wife Judy, and Larry Crane and his wife Connie, all of Hall County; grandchildren, Allison Patrick, Tyler Patrick and his wife Kassidi, Tegan Taylor and Jaiden Taylor also survive.
Graveside service: Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Evans Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tim Thomas and Dr. Jack Lawson officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are James McNatt, Tyler Patrick, Ken Thomas, Michael Beck, Evan Crawford and Terry Crane. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Cody Massey and Michael Taylor.
Visitation: Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
