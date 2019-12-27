Leila Faith Coker, 82, died December 20, 2019.
Born May 16, 1937 in Stephens County, she lived in this area since 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents, James “Jess” Pritchett and Willie Belle Garner Pritchett; and her husband, Jim Terrell Coker. Mrs. Coker was an active member of Crossroads Community Church.
Funeral service: Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church with the Rev. Morris Sapp officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Toccoa City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 until 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church.
Survivors include four children, Tony Coker, Tim Coker, Nancy Adkins and Keith Coker; brother, Carl Pritchett; sister, Norma Jean Nunez; eight grandchildren, Russell Coker, Amy Townson, Cory Coker, Cassidy Adkins, Gage Adkins, Stephanie Betts, Spencer Coker and Jordan Coker; four great-grandchildren, Noa Coker, Abbygail Betts, Emerson Coker and Elijah Townson.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
