Leita Castellaw Cobb passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, October 7, 2019, after succumbing to cancer.
Leita was born October 16, 1936, in Commerce, to George Wilburn and Wilma Nix Castellaw. She came of age in small-town Georgia, where she enjoyed dancing, spending time with family and friends, and being active in her church community. She especially enjoyed visiting the family farm in the Apple Valley community.
Leita was raised in the Commerce First Baptist Church, where, at the age of 12, she began a lifelong love of singing in the choir. Her faith and love of hymns was a powerful influence that inspired her every day of her life. She later attended the Winterville United Methodist Church, where she continued to sing in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher for 22 years. Since 1988, she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens where she sang in the choir, served as a Lay Caller, prepared home-cooked meals for Interfaith Hospitality visitors, and fulfilled other roles within the church.
She retired from the University of Georgia School of Social Work following 25 years of service. Leita derived great pleasure from assisting the graduate students and faculty of the MSW program. She was incredibly devoted to her beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and held season tickets to many sports. She cheered on the football team as they beat Tennessee last Saturday night.
Leita was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years, and served in numerous organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. Always seeking to help those in need, she donated generously to many charitable organizations, including several veterans' groups. She gave land to the City of Winterville for community improvement and enhancement. Her ability to find someone that needed cheering up often resulted in her baking one of her legendary cakes and delivering it with flowers and a personalized card.
Known to her family as Mama Leita, she is survived by her five children, Ralph Pardue (Sheryl), Phyllis Kiser (Jerry), Jon Pardue, Jennifer Wilma Pittard, and Sam Pittard (Nicole), and her step-daughter, Sharon Cobb Smith. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Allison Freeman (Chase), Charlie Kiser (Brittany), Grady W. Pittard, Kevin Pardue, Amanda Herl, Wes Smith (Catherine), Lauren Konigsberg (Dave), Brittany Bradley (Zach), and Emily Glaze (Sam); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins, and adored friends. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Jones; and brother, Steve Castellaw (Karen).
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Robert Cobb, Mount Vernon, Judge Grady Pittard Jr., Winterville, and Philip Pardue, Commerce.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Athens First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Carroll Strickland, Dr. Ryan Baer, the Revs. Margaret Davis and Jerry Kiser officiating.
For those who wish to attend, a graveside funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in Grey Hill Cemeter, Commerce.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Leita’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Athens or Interfaith Hospitality Network of Athens.
Leita was an avid lover of music, animals and beautiful photography. Her smile was infectious. She never met a stranger and had a generous and compassionate spirit. She loved everyone and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
