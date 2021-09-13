redmon

MAYSVILLE - Lelia Redmon, 88, Maysville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Born on December 27, 1932 in Gillsville, Mrs. Redmon was the daughter of the late Verlin and Beulah Veal Turpin. She was the widow of Richard Redmon, a housewife, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Jones.

Survivors include sons, Donald Redmon, Commerce, Ronnie Redmon, Lula, Rickey Redmon, Maysville, and Mitchell Redmon, Maysville; daughters, Pat Chatham, Jefferson, Barbara Thomas, Hull, Deborah Gaines, Commerce, Linda Evans-Beck, Maysville, Vicki Snipes, Commerce, and Tracey Anderson, Commerce; 16 grandchildren; and a large number of great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Revs. Swayne Carlan and Ray Turpin officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, September 10, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.