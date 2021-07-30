JEFFERSON - Lena Elizabeth “Libby” Rogers, 89, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Ms. Rogers was born in Lincolnton, a daughter of the late Clinton and Mary Kate Ross Rogers. She was one of four sisters, Betty Posey, Pat Rogers and Mary Ann Rogers Gray. She lived in Vidalia and Valdosta, North Augusta, S.C., Clarksburg, West Va. and Jefferson.
She began her career at the Clearwater Finishing Plant, making corduroy. She then worked at North Augusta Banking Company and finished her career with 30 years of service with Tetrick–Bartlett Company, CPA firm in Clarksburg, West Virginia as an accountant.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Jackie Rogers Bishoff and her husband Brad, Jefferson; two grandsons, Ross and William, Jefferson; a sister, Mary Ann Rogers Gray, Goose Creek, South Carolina; seven nieces and nephews; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Commerce Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jeff Cain officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Libby to the Commerce Presbyterian Church, 89 Lakeview Drive, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
