DANIELSVILLE - Lendon Fowler, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bountiful Hills Assisted Living in Commerce.
Mr. Fowler was born in Danielsville on July 27, 1937 and was the son of the late Ezra Fowler and Livy Berryman Fowler.
He was a parts salesman for the Ford tractor dealership that was located in Athens, was of the Baptist faith and a member of Anchor Bible Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bue Darse Fowler; sister, Lucille Fowler Dove; and brothers, Albert Lee Fowler and Winfred Fowler.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy (Alan) Chandler; sons, Jeff (Sharon) Fowler and Ted (Pam) Fowler; sisters Evette Cleveland and Eunice Chastain; brothers, Ray Fowler, George Fowler and David Fowler; grandchildren, Linda Fowler, Lauren Fowler, Ashley Lord, Bradley Mann, Carly Malcom and Anna Chandler; great-grandchildren, Abbi Bentley and Hagen Lord.
Funeral service: Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel with Barry Black and Scott Adams officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, however, if you prefer to make memorial contributions in Lendon’s honor, donations can be made to an Alzheimer’s or Dementia organization of your choice.
Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.LordandStephens.com.
