BOGART - Lennie “Levie” Virginia Harrison Cook, 82, Bogart, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Born in Monroe to the late William Hull Harrison and Sarah Arlene Dillard Harrison, Levie lived in Madison County for many years before moving to Oconee County 18 years ago. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Levie was a creative person who loved to make things beautiful, whether through flower arranging, sewing or decorating her home. She loved travel, either to the mountains or to gospel singings. Wherever she went, she was always with her beloved husband, Bobby.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers; four sisters; and her stepson, Chad Cook.
Levie is survived by her five children, Cynthia Arlene Burden (Charlie), Pamela Graves, Kimberly Lamorte, Shauna Sneed (Robert), and Anthony Stuchell (Heather); two step-children, Michelle Jackson (Wes) and Kevin Cook (Ethylene); sister, Martha Heathcoe; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel. Interment to follow the service at Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 GA Hwy. 82, Statham, Ga. 30666.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
