LAFAYETTE, COLORADO - Lenora “Duck” Elder Langford, 93, passed away in Lafayette, Colorado on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
She was born in Jefferson on November 19, 1927, the daughter of David Eddie Elder and Ola Hanson Elder and resided in Lawrenceville for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Jackson Langford; son, Ed Langford; two brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Langford was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed a long career in retail, retiring from Belk’s in Lawrenceville. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Lawrenceville.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Joan Langford, Louisville, Colorado; two sisters, Leola Adams, Hartwell, and Joyce Carlisle, Gainesville; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce with Minister Nick Vipperman of the Galilee Christian Church officiating.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by M.J. Murphy and Associates of Lafayette, Colorado and Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
