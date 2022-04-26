BALDWIN - Lenora Lewallen Simmons, 71, Baldwin, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Mrs. Simmons was born on July 27, 1950 in Banks County to the late Ralph Kenley Lewallen and Lizemae (Payne) Lewallen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Ernest Simmons; brothers, Kenneth Lewallen, Milton Lewallen, Edward Lewallen, Roy Lewallen, Tommy Lewallen and Mark Lewallen.
Mrs. Simmons was a member of Mtn. View Baptist Church. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her entire family, especially her son and daughter-in-law, her grandson, and her brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Todd Ernest and Cindy Simmons, Baldwin; grandson, Tyler York; sisters, Carol Wood, Diane Poole, Nancy Simmons, Delois Poole and Kathy Sheridan; brothers, Ralph "Jr." Lewallen and Terry Lewallen; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Mtn. View Baptist Church with Pastors Jamie Harvey and Seth Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In