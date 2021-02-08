carey

Leola B. Carey, 83, a long-time member of Union Baptist Church in Hull, passed away in her home peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall J. Carey; two children, Stan Carey and Gail C. Richey; three brothers, Mike, Bobby and Clinton Bray; three sisters, Betty, Jean and Viola.

Ms. Carey is survived by her sons, Mark (Martha) Carey and Brant Carey; four grandchildren, Brian J. (Candace) Carey, Lacy (Nabrasson) Carrell, Derek Johnson and Marisa Richards; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Hardy, Jimmie Lee (Sidney) Scott and Patsy Payer.

Memorial service: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with Pastors Scott Adams and Billy Owensby officiating.

Family to receive friends: Monday, February 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel in Danielsville.

Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel in entrusted with arrangements.

